Valieva blames mix-up with grandfather's heart medication - IOC

The 15-year-old figure skater embroiled in a Winter Games doping scandal has defended her positive drug test by saying it was caused by a mix-up with her grandfather's heart medication, an Olympic official said on Tuesday (February 15).
