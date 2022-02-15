I’m LA’s Most Out-There ‘Glamour Doll’ I HOOKED ON THE LOOK

GOING from “loner” to “glamour doll” has been a journey of self-discovery for one of LA’s most fashionable residents.

Eddie Valentin is a fashion designer and hair stylist who is turning heads with his ostentatious style and ‘Glamour Doll’ alter ego.

The LA-based entrepreneur has created a whole line of eye-catching clothes based on his alter-ego’s flashy taste.

Eddie said: “Growing up I was a loner.

I was an only child so I didn’t make a lot of friends so I wasn’t very outgoing.

I was very very shy and today you would never guess that.

Now I’m the most glamorous boy you’ll ever see.

I would say the inspiration for my look is my alter ego that I like to bring out.

He likes all eyes on him, he likes to sparkle.

It’s sequins, sparkles, rhinestones, flashy, and ‘out there’.” In 2000, Eddie graduated beauty school and decided to be his own boss in the fashion industry.

His sequined designs have since been featured in magazines and on TV, with Eddie making sure to wear his own pieces as often as possible.

He said: “People like to come up and take pictures with me.

They’re like ‘who are you?’ I feel like I’ve really accomplished a lot in my life, especially in LA.

I’ve done the most.

I have zero regrets.”