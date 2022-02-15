Canadian Prime Minister Invokes Emergency Act

He can now use the law to force tow truck companies to remove the trucks.
Marshal Law.
Seems completely unreasonable to take away all rights to end a peaceful protest.
He can now use the law to force tow truck companies to remove the trucks.
Marshal Law.
Seems completely unreasonable to take away all rights to end a peaceful protest.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invokes the Emergencies Act to take control of Canada. We review, including:
Several Canadian premiers came out against Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau potentially invoking the never-before-used..