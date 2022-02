Defence and Foriegn secretaries arrive for COBRA meeting

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace ignore reporters' qustions on Tuesday as they arrive in Downing Street for a COBRA meeting.

The COBRA meeting is chaired by Prime minister Boris Johnson amidst growing fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Report by Guzzardib.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn