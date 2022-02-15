Creatures Found by NOAA's Deep Ocean Explorer "Okeanos"

Music: Bottom of the Sea by Dhruva Aliman - Amazon- https://amzn.to/3dgKA52 - https://dhruvaaliman.bandcamp.com/album/hard-to-get-along http://www.dhruvaaliman.com/ - Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/artist/5XiFCr9iBKE6Cupltgnlet ...NOAA Ship Okeanos Explorer wrapped up a three-year campaign to investigate and document deep waters in U.S. central Pacific waters, the high seas, and waters of several Pacific Island countries and territories.

We then headed back to the Gulf of Mexico, to explore deep-sea habitats and associated marine communities in the Gulf.

This video captures just some of the highlights from 2017 activities.