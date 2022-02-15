Biden Closes the US Embassy in Ukraine Amid His Own Fears of Russian Conflict Escalation

Biden's track record with the Military has been less than stellar, to put it mildly.
The escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine seems to be a doing of Joe's machinations alone, yet cannot supply the slightest piece of evidence.
President Volodymyr Zelensky has spent time on the phone with Joe, listening to his ramblings about a February 16th attack from Russia, yet can't substantiate it at all.
Zelensky just wants the heads up, he's invited Biden to come over in hopes of an answer even.