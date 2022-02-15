The Laird Report Episode 2 Is Russia invading Ukraine

My thoughts on why the Ukraine needs to abandon its desire to become a NATO member, Ukraine's future is best served by neutrality and trade.

There is no outcome of them joining NATO which the Russians will tolerate.

The political class is endangering the lives of the population by acts of gross stupidity.

NATO is divided, the US is weak, and the Americans cannot afford to occupy Ukraine and guarantee its safety and security, as the song goes, "give peace a chance".

The alternative isn't viable as a strategy.