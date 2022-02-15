Calculated Border Release

Recent footage reveals chartered flights transporting illegal immigrants under cover of night from the southern border to various U.S. cities.
Who authorized these flights?
MillionVoices.org founder John Graves joins a special FlashPoint broadcast to discuss why the border crisis has made every state in the union a border state.
John identifies recently passed voting laws in New York City which allow non-citizens the right to vote.
The number of "new" non-citizen voters in NYC will shock the conscience!