Springfield 03 M1903A4 Sniper Rifle by Rock Ridge

First shots and scope sighting of a Rock Ridge Machine Works 1903-A4 Sniper clone, built on a Remington receiver in caliber 03-06.

The rifle is a World War 2 configuration equipped with a copy of the Weaver 330 rifle scope.

This rifle originally made during WW2 was rebuilt in 2013.

Evaluation of the rifle and just enjoying a day at the range.