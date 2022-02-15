Kim Kardashian 'hopes Kanye West can move on' after split

Reality star Kim Kardashian - who is dating Pete Davidson - reportedly hopes her ex Kanye West can "move on" and "accept they aren't getting back together".
Reality star Kim Kardashian - who is dating Pete Davidson - reportedly hopes her ex Kanye West can "move on" and "accept they aren't getting back together".
Kanye West sent Kim Kardashian a truck load of red roses for Valentine's Day, just hours after it was confirmed that he had split..
Kanye West has vowed to be the "best" dad to his children and doesn't want them brought into any games following his split from..