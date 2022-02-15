911 Lone Star S03E07 Red vs Blue

9-1-1: Lone Star 3x07 "Red vs Blue" Season 3 Episode 7 Promo Trailer HD - When a dust-up between Owen and an obnoxious police sergeant (guest star Neal McDonough) goes viral, the existing tensions between police and fire rescue mount, leading Owen to decide they will settle the score on the softball field.

Meanwhile, Grace competes against a hot shot call center night-shift operator when he moves over to the day shift in the all-new “Red vs Blue” episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, February 21st on FOX.

Starring: Rob Lowe, Gina Torres, Ronen Rubinstein