Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes To Host Oscars

For the past two years, the Oscars were without a host.

Now, the ceremony will have three.

'The Hollywood Reporter' has confirmed that Schumer, Hall and Sykes will host the 94th Academy Awards.

They will reportedly handle hosting duties for an hour each.

According to 'The Hollywood Reporter,' it's been 35 years since three people have served as hosts of the awards show.

This will be the first time that many women have held the position at once.

The Oscars will take place March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The show will broadcast live on ABC starting at 8 p.m.

ET