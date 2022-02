Starmer: Russia situation on border 'not clear'

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer says that it's "not entirely clear what is going on the border, anything that de-escalates this is welcome" talking about the possibility of a Russan invasion of Ukraine.

The Labour leader expressed his views while he was on a campaign visit to a construction company in Lancashire.

Report by Guzzardib.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn