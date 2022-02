CBN NewsWatch AM: February 15, 2022

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau faces criticism after invoking emergency powers over the truckers’ Covid mandate protests, while crowd funding website GiveSendGo fights back after a Canadian judge blocks donations for truckers; possible good news from Ukraine, as Russia has pulled back some troops from the border; Naftali Bennett becomes first Israeli Prime Minister to publicly visit Bahrain, where he praises the Abraham Accords peace deals; the controversial policies of the Palestinian A