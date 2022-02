ABG Shipyard bank fraud took place under UPA govt, says CBI | Cong blames BJP | Oneindia News

Today, CBI said that majority of fraud by Gujarat-based ABG Shipyard took place between 2005-2012; Union minister Ajay Misra's son Ashish Misra walked out of jail today; Advocate Kamat said that Indian Constitution recognises all religions, unlike Turkey where no religious symbol can be displayed in public; Today, BJP filed the second application in the Calcutta High Court seeking the deployment of Central Paramilitary forces in the upcoming municipal polls.

#CBI #ABGShipyard #UPA #BJP