Trudeau Resorts to Extreme Tactics to Scare the Freedom Convoy | Direct Message | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about Justin Trudeau giving himself emergency powers to squash the freedom convoy, the truly sad mainstream media double standard for non-left protests, vaccine mandate protests spreading globally, and Jordan Peterson’s message for the truckers.

First, Dave shares clips of the Justin Trudeau speech where he announced radical emergency measures and invoked the Emergencies Act to shut down any financing of the truckers.

He is even altering the Terrorist Financing Act to be able to shut down their bank accounts.

Next, how is the liberal media bias going to handle the freedom convoy?

Brian Stelter of CNN tries to argue against the concept of freedom to attack the truckers.

He also includes a clip from “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” to try to demonize all the protesters as ignorant idiots.

Thomas Friedman of the New York Times is even more insulting to the truckers.

Dave also shares a clip of how the media acted a bit differently during the BLM protests.

Next, clips of how the freedom convoy protests have spread across the world.

Major protests have now erupted in Italy, New Zealand, Israel, France, and many other countries.

Finally, a clip of Jordan Peterson’s message for the truckers of the Canadian freedom convoy.

He explains the difficult choice they have in front of them and whether or not they should back down.