Live From America 2.15.22 @11am DRAIN THE SWAMP! TRUMP VINDICATED AGAIN!

After all the maskless celebrities at the super bowl, no kid should be forced to wear one!

- The Durham report goes deeper than most know - Hillary Clinton should be indicted immediately - President Trump says that if all goes right, he won't need to be Speaker of the House - Inflation hits 9.7% - Justin Trudeau will go to the extent of civil war to stay in power - Mike Lindell has been de-banked for being a fighter, you know what to do!

- New footage from the J6 FBI insurrection