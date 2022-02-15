How Does Beta Glucan Work?

Once you swallow your Beta Glucan capsules, the product it enters the stomach.

Shortly after, it is taken up into a special region known as the Peyer’s Patches.

In the Peyer’s Patches there are M cells, which transport the Beta Glucan to immune cells.

These immune cells chew up the Beta Glucan and distribute it all over the body.

The Beta Glucan fragments bind to Neutrophils, Macrophages, and Natural Killer cells.

The binding of Beta Glucan to these cells is only possible with something known as the CR-3 Receptor.

The CR-3 Receptor acts like a key unlocking a door.

This binding of Beta Glucan with immune cells is what puts them on “high alert” priming them for action.

In about 3 days after taking your Beta Glucan your immune system will be “fully activated.”