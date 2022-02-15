The Best Way To Make French Fries At Home (Restaurant-Quality)

Chef Frank Proto is back to help you achieve one of the home cook's holy grails: restaurant-style french fries.

Watch as he demonstrates how to slice up and deep fry potatoes in your own kitchen that will rival any you'd find while eating out at a restaurant.Shop for the products Frank uses in this demonstration!French Mandolin - https://amzn.to/3ojxWcVDutch Oven - https://fave.co/3uj85FLThermometer - https://amzn.to/3454BMCWire Rack (Quarter Sheet) - https://amzn.to/3ISG3VKWhen you buy something through our retail links, we earn an affiliate commission.