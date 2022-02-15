DRIVER ROLLS VEHICLE, LIVINGSTON TEXAS, 02/15/22...

Driver Rolls Vehicle, LIVINGSTON, February 15, 2022 - At approximately 6:40 am on February 15, 2022, a passer by (Lee Allen, of Livingston) was driving on Old Providence Road when he drove upon a wreck that had just happened.

Allen called 911 and Allegiance Ambulance Service was dispatched to the scene along with Troopers Cotye Lowrie and Chris Cain with the Texas Highway Patrol.

What had happened is a tan 2005 Hyundai GT, driven by Dustin Crumpton, 22, of Livingston, was south-bound on Old Providence Road when, according to Crumpton, he swerved to avoid a vehicle that was taking up both sides of the road.

Crumpton lost control of his vehicle, and left the unpaved road to the right, hit a tree stump and rolled.

Crumpton's vehicle came to rest upside down in the weeds.

Crumpton was transported by ambulance to CHI Livingston Memorial Hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Traffic on Old Providence was blocked during investigation and cleanup.

Crumpton was cited for no driver's license and no insurance.

His vehicle was recovered by Ken's Towing and will be stored at Harrison Body Shop in Livingston.