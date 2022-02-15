U.S. suspends avocado imports from Mexico following threat

The U.S. has suspended avocado imports from Mexico after a U.S. official was threatened.
According to Mexico's Agriculture Ministry, a USDA food inspector received a threatening call to his official cell phone.
Mexico says U.S. suspends imports over threat
Decision comes after threatening phone message and disrupts $2.4bn industry during one of its busiest times of the year