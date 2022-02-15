Canadian government addresses trucker protests by stopping fundraising platforms

The Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Finance of Canada Chrystia Freeland announced that the Trudeau government is updating their terror financing rules to cover crowd-funding platforms. Their response to the Freedom Convoy trucker protests is disgusting.

Also, Mike dives into how the Democrats releasing criminals onto the streets is truly an evil policy as it contributes to the deaths of many.

Candace Owens pointed out that AOC who supports these policies is really more of an ‘evil propagandist’ for supporting this.