US Credibility Collapse: Russian Troops Returning After Exercises...Like They Said

After weeks of breathlessly assuring us that Russia was about to attack Ukraine, Russian troops and military equipment are returning to their bases after exercises in Belarus and elsewhere.

As they said they would do.

What does this teach us about Beltway "Russia experts"?

Also today, Canada's Trudeau goes full fascist and Russiagate bizarrely returns with a new US spook attack on ZeroHedge!