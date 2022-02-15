Want To Kick Caffeine? Here's How To Wake Up Without Coffee

Want To Kick Caffeine?

, Here's How To Wake Up Without Coffee.

Have you had enough of the side effects of too much caffeine?.

Here are a few ways to wake up without coffee:.

Yoga.

Experts say a quick yoga session in the morning can do wonders for your energy level throughout the day.

It can wake up your body and kick-start your brain by "creating feel-good endorphins from your yoga movements.".

I focus on stretching the chest and then the back and lower body to improve circulation and energy.

, Stephanie Mansour, wellness and fitness contributor for CNN, via CNN.

Go Outside.

Experts say it does your body good to get some movement in the great outdoors.

A morning walk can ... be peaceful and give you a change in perspective because you're seeing different things -- the sky, trees, nature, etc.

, Stephanie Mansour, wellness and fitness contributor for CNN, via CNN.

Walking outside boosts your energy because of the temperature -- even if it's hot instead of cold out, it wakes up the body.

, Stephanie Mansour, wellness and fitness contributor for CNN, via CNN.

Upbeat Music.

Experts say listening to music that is upbeat in tonality can do wonders for your early morning routine.

A recent study found that tempos of 170 heartbeats per minute were effective in boosting your mood.

Hydrate.

Health experts say when we wake up, our bodies are in serious need of hydration.

Skip the coffee and feel the benefits of a glass of water each morning