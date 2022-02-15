Novak Djokovic Is Willing To Miss Future Tournaments That Require COVID Vaccination

Last month, Djokovic was deported from Australia and barred from competing in the Grand Slam tournament for refusing to be vaccinated against coronavirus.

On Feb.

15, he gave his first interview and spoke about his stance.

The principles of decision-making on my body are more important than any title, or anything else.

I understand the consequences of my decision, Novak Djokovic, via interview broadcast by BBC.

The world's top-ranked tennis star went on to say he's prepared to forego future titles and the chance to beat Rafael Nadal's record of 21 Grand Slams in order to stay true to his beliefs.

I understand that not being vaccinated today, I’m unable to travel to most of the tournaments at the moment.

And that is the price I’m willing to pay, Novak Djokovic, via interview broadcast by BBC.

Djokovic also affirmed that he is not part of the anti-vax movement, despite his stance.

I was never against vaccination... But I have always represented and supported the freedom to choose what you put into your body, Novak Djokovic, via interview broadcast by BBC.

I have never said I am part of that movement.

It’s really unfortunate that there has been this kind of misconception and wrong conclusion that has been made around the world, Novak Djokovic, via interview broadcast by BBC.

For the moment, France is enforcing vaccine mandates in public places, but much of Europe continues to ease restrictions.

Whether Djokovic will compete at Roland Garros in May remains to be seen.

