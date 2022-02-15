Remington Reaches Settlement With Families of Sandy Hook Tragedy

CNN reports gun manufacturer Remington has reached a financial settlement for the families of the five children and four adults murdered in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting.

The settlement is reportedly worth $73 million.

These nine families have shared a single goal from the very beginning: , Josh Koskoff, attorney for Sandy Hook families, via CNN.

To do whatever they could to help prevent the next Sandy Hook.

It is hard to imagine an outcome that better accomplishes that goal.

The families of Sandy Hook filed the lawsuit against Remington in 2014.

It alleged the gun manufacturer be considered partially responsible for the school shooting due to the companies advertising strategies.

Lawyers for the families alleged Remington marketed their rifles as military-style combat weapons.

Which violates laws meant to prevent such advertising practices.

This victory should serve as a wake-up call not only to the gun industry, , Josh Koskoff, attorney for Sandy Hook families, via CNN.

But also the insurance and banking companies that prop it up.

