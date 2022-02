The powerful influence of moms

Kimberly Fletcher, President and Founder of Moms For America joins the podcast as a special guest.

Kimberly talks about the powerful influence of mothers and shares encouraging advice on raising children in todays culture.

Kimberly also shares how God called her to start Moms For America and it's beautiful mission to heal America from the inside out.

You will be encouraged and inspired by her personal stories and hope for our country and children.