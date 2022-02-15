Jovan Pulitzer Called Us for Damage Control - Wanted To Talk About My Dick Size

Jovan Pulitzer Called Us for Damage Control about changing his name from Jeffry Jovan Philyaw because of the fraudulent Cue Cat, which was awarded the biggest tech blunder of all time.

Also, magical swords, healing crystals and treasure hunting.

Jovan considers himself a "treasure hunter" and was even laughed off the show The Curse of Oak Island, after he concocted a story, alleging to have found a magical sword, which was later examined and determined to be a replica, FAKE.

Also, when feeling threatened, Jovan kept mentioning my dick size for some odd reason.

This seemed extremely homosexual to me.