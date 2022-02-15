Winter Olympics: Kamila Valieva tops leaderboard after figure skating short programme

The 15 year-old Russian at the centre of the latest Olympic doping controversy scored 82.16 points to put her in first place, ahead of Thursday's free skate.
The 15 year-old Russian at the centre of the latest Olympic doping controversy scored 82.16 points to put her in first place, ahead of Thursday's free skate.
Watch VideoKamila Valieva skated off the Olympic ice with the lead in the women's short program and tears in her..
Watch VideoThe Winter Olympics finally look like, well, the Winter Olympics.
Real snow fell in Beijing on Sunday for the..