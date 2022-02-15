CNN Doctor RATIO-ED After Misleading About COVID Science

CNN go-to doctor for all things pandemic-related Leana Wen stirred up controversy on Twitter after expressing support for lifting COVID restrictions – this after she had established a reputation for supporting lockdowns in the past.

When she tried to argue that the elimination of COVID measures was based on changing scientific evidence, the Twitter sphere let her have it, insisting that the science remained the same but that political support for these policies had eroded severely, and that’s why they had to go.