How Weight Loss Affects Your Body And Brain - Animation

Losing weight is not an easy task.

After just the first week your metabolism adjusts to a change in diet and losing additional weight becomes harder.

But not only will burning calories be harder but you'll also get an increase in appetite.

The reason for this is because fat cells release a hormone called leptin.

This hormone signals your brain that you are full.

Yet when you ave less fat, your amount of leptin drops.

Even though losing weight may be a struggle, it has been shown that losing excess weight reduces strain on blood vessels, increases blood flow to the brain, and reduces health risks, such as diabetes, high cholesterol and hypertension.