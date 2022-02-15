How Weight Loss Affects Your Body And Brain - Animation
Losing weight is not an easy task.

After just the first week your metabolism adjusts to a change in diet and losing additional weight becomes harder.

But not only will burning calories be harder but you&apos;ll also get an increase in appetite.

The reason for this is because fat cells release a hormone called leptin.

This hormone signals your brain that you are full.

Yet when you ave less fat, your amount of leptin drops.

Even though losing weight may be a struggle, it has been shown that losing excess weight reduces strain on blood vessels, increases blood flow to the brain, and reduces health risks, such as diabetes, high cholesterol and hypertension.