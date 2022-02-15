Actual Covid Deaths So Far - 83

Covid has peaked in Australia - 83 people have died directly from the virus and most were around 82 y.o.
What a waste of two years.
What a price the other 22 million of us have paid.
The kids will never forgive us.
Covid has peaked in Australia - 83 people have died directly from the virus and most were around 82 y.o.
What a waste of two years.
What a price the other 22 million of us have paid.
The kids will never forgive us.
The actual number of people who died of Covid and not just with it in Australia is 83. Australian Bureau of Statistics has..
Dan Wooton discusses the overdue revelations with Neil Oliver.