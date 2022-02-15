Alec Baldwin and Other ‘Rust’ Filmmakers Sued by Halyna Hutchins’ Family

Alec Baldwin and Other ‘Rust’ Filmmakers , Sued by Halyna Hutchins’ Family.

On Oct.

21, 2021, Hutchins, a cinematographer, was shot and killed by a prop gun discharged by Baldwin on the set of 'Rust.'.

She had a husband, Matthew, and a 9-year-old son, Aldous.

Baldwin has always maintained that he did not pull the trigger and the gun went off by accident.

NBC News reports that on Feb.

15, Hutchins' family filed a lawsuit against Baldwin and seven other producers.

The suit alleges cost-cutting and reckless behavior contributed to her death.

He lost his long-term wife who was the love of his life, and his son lost a mother.

It never should have happened, Brian Panish, who represents Hutchins’ estate, via press conference.

The Santa Fe County Sherriff's Office continues to investigate how a live round made it into the gun.

Other crew members have also filed suit, but Baldwin and the producers claim the case should be handled through the workers compensation system since it was a workplace accident.

