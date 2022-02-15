White House responds to John Durham's BOMBSHELL report! * Feb. 14, 2022

(February 14, 2022 - Saint Valentine's Day) #JoeBiden's press secretary #JenPsaki skipped the daily White House press briefing on Monday, so the Principal Deputy Press Secretary #KarineJeanPierre filled in for her to answer some very disturbing questions about Special Council #JohnDurham's court filing regarding a former political candidate #HillaryClinton hacking the WhiteHouse top secret computer servers while Donald Trump was President of the United States in an attempt to find dirt on him to have him removed from office.

This is clearly the crime of the century in the U.S., and the penalty for Clinton's treason is being debated behind closed doors while she considers running for POTUS again in 2024.

And the U.S. intelligence community knew all about Clinton's #RussiaHoax scam, but allowed the #Mueller investigation to proceed and offered no exculpatory evidence on behalf of PresidentTrump while he was being impeached for "colluding" with #Putin and #Russia to rig the 2016 election .

And 95% of mainstream media is totally ignoring this story as of February 14, 2022 — because they too were all complicit in the espionage to oust Trump from the Oval Office.

Now the sleazy Democrats are accusing #Durham of "poisoning the jury pool".