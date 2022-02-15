Biden’s influence on Trudeau: ‘Emergency’ act was imposed after Biden’s pressure

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act for the first time in the country’s history to crack down on protests against his vaccine mandate — just days after the Biden administration urged him to use “federal powers.”
