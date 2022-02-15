Interview with Canadian Trucker Convoy Leader

In this episode, Mikhaila hosts B.J.

Dichter who is a trucker, spokesperson, and organizer of the freedom convoy protest that has been moving around different Canadian cities in the last few months in response to mandates on truckers imposed through the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown regulations and currently is set up in downtown Ottawa.

Benjamin explains the details concerning the protests, a call for a return to the pre-pandemic working conditions in regards to the transportation infrastructure of the Canadian economy.