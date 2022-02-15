Netflix Announces Long-Awaited ‘BioShock’ Movie

Netflix Announces Long-Awaited , ‘BioShock’ Movie.

Netflix Announces Long-Awaited , ‘BioShock’ Movie.

The streaming giant made the announcement via Twitter on Feb.

15.

No further details have been revealed, .

But Polygon reports that Netflix's use of the word "franchise" in its statement could leave source material open to any of the three games or an original story.

But Polygon reports that Netflix's use of the word "franchise" in its statement could leave source material open to any of the three games or an original story.

Director Gore Verbinski was once attached to a 'BioShock' film project that never came to fruition in the late 2000s-early 2010s.

Polygon reports that game developer Ken Levine canceled the film after the budget was cut from $200 million to $80 million.

2K Games' Cloud Chamber studio also recently announced that a new 'BioShock' game is currently in development, though a release timeline is unknown.

.

2K Games' Cloud Chamber studio also recently announced that a new 'BioShock' game is currently in development, though a release timeline is unknown.