Why is the FAA Trying To Stall 5G Rollout?

My aviation career spanned over 25 years of flying in the worst weather conditions imaginable around the world using radar altimeters to land safely.

But when debating airline safety, facts matter, and we cannot let a baseless protest over aviation safety jeopardize access crucial new 5G technology.

The state of Louisiana, for example, stands to gain an estimated $4.23 billion in investment and 7,100 new jobs from the deployment of 5G wireless.