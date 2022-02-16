Christianity and Capitalism

According to German philosopher Max Weber, capitalism first arose in the West (as opposed to other places) due to a unifying ethical code: namely, Christianity.

Because morality was promoted, people could be trusted to pay back loans or fulfill contracts.

Only in this environment could banking rise up.

As a result, ventures could be financed and prosperity could flourish.

But what happens when capitalism is decoupled from Christianity?

What occurs when the tallest building in a community is no longer the church, but a bank?