Strange Underwater Forest Discovered by NOAA Deep Ocean Explorer - Okeanos

While exploring "Ridge" Seamount, Deep Discoverer encountered an alien-like community composed almost exclusively of glass sponges with their concave sides directed towards the current.

Video courtesy of the NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research, 2017 Laulima O Ka Moana.

Bizarre and beautiful animals are often seen in the deep oceans.

The NOAA/Okeanos Explorer recently spotted some especially strange animals known as glass sponges in an underwater garden that they dubbed 'The Forest of the Weird'.

Surprisingly these creatures are some of the longest living on Earth