Strange Underwater Forest Discovered by NOAA Deep Ocean Explorer - Okeanos
While exploring &quot;Ridge&quot; Seamount, Deep Discoverer encountered an alien-like community composed almost exclusively of glass sponges with their concave sides directed towards the current.

Video courtesy of the NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research, 2017 Laulima O Ka Moana.

Bizarre and beautiful animals are often seen in the deep oceans.

The NOAA/Okeanos Explorer recently spotted some especially strange animals known as glass sponges in an underwater garden that they dubbed &apos;The Forest of the Weird&apos;.

Surprisingly these creatures are some of the longest living on Earth