Montgomery County’s Indoor Mask Mandate, Is Set To Expire Feb. 21

21 at 11:59 p.m.

Officials are not anticipating additional extensions to that timeline, said Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Dr. Earl Stoddard.

He emphasized the county’s mask mandate does not influence masking in schools.

Stoddard explained the process of potentially lifting the mask mandate in MCPS.