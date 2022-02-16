Right in my face #noquarter #forthefounders #justiceforashlii

Today's episode starts with me trying to stress the importance of pulling our money out of the markets that are trying to destroy us, like the Super Bowl.

By the way can we all remember this is not hypocrisy, they are acting as the " ruling class ".

I give a warning to the Truckers out there doing what Patriots do.

Then the Texas T-Bone portion.

The Next attempts at lockdowns are coming.

Either by new variants or Climate change.

Remember the Worlds athletes are in China right now.

The very place where it all started.

If that doesn't work the Globalist Nazis will use Climate Change.

We must become the mob to stop this.