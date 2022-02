(Energizing Synthwave/Hip-Hop/Pop Music) With Just a Whisper - Captivation (Remix) [feat. Faithin]

This song is based off the original instrumental Captivation track I created, but this time with an added vocal message (feat.

Faithin) that expresses how the love of God enraptures people.

While harnessing a blend of Synthwave, Hip-Hop and Pop genres, this track displays a fresh, unique and mesmerizing experience unlike most you'll find in the music world today.

In summary, It feels like the soul being enthralled and gripped by the love of God, while not being able to completely comprehend it.