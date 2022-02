Truckers Leave Coutts Border After More Than Two Weeks Of Protesting

It appears as though most of those who were protesting government mandates have left the Coutts Border crossing.

It was a place that was previously blocked by protesters supporting the Freedom Convoy and those who are against government COVID-19 mandates.

A number of highway tractors and other vehicles could be seen leaving the scene and heading north along Highway 4.

BCN's Angela Stewart has more.