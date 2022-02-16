Putin: Russia does not want war

Russia does not want war, and therefore put forward proposals for security in Europe, Vladimir Putin said after talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
"World War Two was a war of necessity. But if Russia attacks Ukraine, it would be a war of choice," the US President said.
Watch VideoRussia said Tuesday that some units participating in military exercises would begin returning to their bases, adding to..