Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers Movie

In CHIP 'N DALE: RESCUE RANGERS, Chip and Dale are living amongst cartoons and humans in modern-day Los Angeles, but their lives are quite different now.

It has been decades since their successful television series was canceled, and Chip (voice of John Mulaney) has succumbed to a life of suburban domesticity as an insurance salesman.

Dale (voice of Andy Sandberg), meanwhile, has had CGI surgery and works the nostalgia convention circuit, desperate to relive his glory days.

When a former cast mate mysteriously disappears, Chip and Dale must repair their broken friendship and take on their Rescue Rangers detective personas once again to save their friend's life.

Directed by Akiva Schaffer starring John Mulaney, Andy Samberg, KiKi Layne, Will Arnett, Eric Bana, Flula Borg, Dennis Haysbert, Keegan-Michael Key, Tress MacNeille, Tim Robinson, Seth Rogen, J.K.

Simmons, Chris Parnell release date May 20, 2022 (on Disney Plus)