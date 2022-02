Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers - Official Teaser (2022) Andy Samberg, John Mulaney

Decades after their successful TV series was canceled, Chip and Dale are living with humans and cartoons in modern-day Los Angeles.

Dale has undergone CGI surgery and works in the convention circuit, whereas Chip is now an insurance salesman.

However, when a former cast member mysteriously disappears, Chip and Dale need to team up once again as the Rescue Rangers detectives to save their friend's life.