GPS #18 - Fear Factory

On the eighteenth episode of GPS; The Skids discuss the madness going on in regards to Joe Rogan, and the smears and attacks that seem to be coming from all angles; We talk about Pee Wee Herman and his fall from grace years ago; Not to mention an examination into why actresses are getting fatter and uglier; We also have our first ever new segment - "Kevin's Conspiracy Corner"; The first of these new segments, Kevin takes Tim, and Shane on a journey to Antarctica circa 1946-47 for a look at the US Navy's Operation High Jump, which involved the largest fleet that had ever sailed to the south pole up to that point.

We go through the official story, and what many believe may have really happened.