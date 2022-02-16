Markets Sell-off on Russia News

(2/14/22) Markets sold off ahead of the weekend as Russia dominated the headlines, and concerns over an invasion of Ukraine weighed on sentiment.

But this morning, progress towards talks between the two countries is already underway.

No one really wants a war, and it's in everyone's best interests to resolve the impasse.

Markets' reflexive rally was the result of selling-off, triggered by Russia headlines.

If the test of previous lows holds, markets will be set up for a rally, especially if the Fed reduces its pressure on interest rates.

Watch for slowing economic growth this year, and as the Fed begins to subtract liquidity, volatility will increase.

Take care to not make a one-sided bet on what markets will do.