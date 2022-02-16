FBI S04E13 Pride and Prejudice

FBI 4x13 "Pride and Prejudice" Season 4 Episode 13 Promo Trailer HD - When a Muslim college student and his younger brother are murdered, the team connects with the outraged imam of OA’s former mosque, who insists the victims were wrongly targeted as terrorists.

Also, OA must reconsider where his loyalties lie when working the case with a Muslim anti-terrorist agent bent on solving the investigation through any means necessary.

- Starring: Missy Peregrym, Jeremy Sisto, Zeeko Zaki, Alana De La Garza